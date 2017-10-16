It's a very angry Sonam Kapoor out there after a blind item in a leading website went viral this morning suggesting a catfight on the sets of Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam took to Twitter to clear the air tand and put through her opinion in a straight way. Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend Kareena's wedding. Internet star Sumeet Vyas, who is widely popular for his role in web series Permanent Roommates, will romance Kareena in the film.

The movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, while Shashanka Ghosh is directing it. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania alongside the Neerja actress.

It was only recently that the cast, comprising Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania along with director Rhea Kapoor, started shooting for the film in Delhi. And they have wrapped their first schedule and are back in Mumbai.

Sonam wrote:

Dear websites, you can put out as many 'blind items' (a.k.a gossip you were too lazy to fact check) as you like pitting women against each other, it may get you clicks but it won't be the truth. Must you insist on shoving this tired patriarchal concept of women fighting into our film (which is not about road trip) as if grown, intelligent women have nothing better to do.

We will continue be actual friends and try and make a kick ass movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast. Because we can, we are and we will continue to. And On schedule. Please keep in mind how outdated, irresponsible and harmful your narrative is and frustrating for a culture of women who actually want to work together. There is no place for it anymore.

Kudos Sonam! Well said.

Athiya Shetty immediately supported the actress and said: "YES. This makes me happy" [sic.]

Recently a video went viral where Kareena was seen pulling sonam's leg. In the video Sonam is asked by sister Rhea Kapoor to talk about desserts. She says: "Shouldn't have calories." Right after she finished answering, Kareena revealed that she shouldn't eat dessert because she just ate a box of Pringles. Hearing this Sonam quickly snapped saying: "So mean!! Why would you say that Bebo!!"

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are set to do a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The title is from a track in the Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala-starrer 1942: A Love Story (1994).