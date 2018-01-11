Sonam Kapoor who was in Kolkata has had a bad experience. No, it has nothing to do with her wedding. It's something serious and has left Sonam in pain.

She took to Twitter a few minutes back and said: "Memory foam mattresses are a con.. whole body and neck in bad shape after using them.. please don't fall for the marketing bull."

Fans immediately started commenting and expressed concern for the actress. They even thanked her for this information.

International Business Times, India, earlier reported that Sonam Kapoor was spotted shopping at Raj Mahtani's jewellery store in Kolkata on Tuesday. A source told Indian Express that she was accompanied by fashion designer Anamika Khanna. It is known that Raj Mahtani's fine jewellery store is the one stop destination for brides. Speculations also suggest that Anand's mother was also there for shopping.

Well, we all saw mother Sunita Kapoor leaving with daughter Sonam and Rhea for Kolkata a few days back though.

According to SpotboyE.com, Rhea has been planning Sonam Kapoor's honeymoon too. Well, let's wait and watch how Sonam's monsoon wedding comes together. We are excited!

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen in Akshay Kumar's PadMan. The movie is directed by R Balki and also stars Radhika Apte. It is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2018.

And her next will be Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie will release on May 18, 2018.

Also, she will be seen in the Dutt biopic which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2018.