Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are going strong and how! We only wish they could finally publish an official statement and not do a secret wedding! Talking about their wedding, well, the couple is dropping major hints and here are some proofs:

Anand had recently posted Sonam's pictures from Elle Magazine and captioned it as: "..he found presumptuousness in the question, 'What is the meaning of life?' As though it's someone else's responsibility to tell you. Instead, he said, the world is asking YOU that question. And it's your job to answer with your actions.In every situation, life is asking us a question and our actions are the answer. Our job is simply to answer well.Right action - unselfish, dedicated, masterful, creative - that is the answer to that question. That's one way to find the meaning of life. If you see this as a burden, you're looking at it the wrong way. All we need to do are those three little duties, to try hard, to be honest, and to help others and ourselves. That's all that's been asked of us. No more, no less [sic.]."

To which, Sonam immediately replied with hearts and Anil Kapoor too said 'Fantastic'. Anand said: "These are not your words but this is what I have learned from you in 2017." And Sonam replied saying: "That's so true monkey"

And fans lost it. They immediately started comparing the couple with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover and made comments like 'one monkey couple is enough'. Well, we find the nickname very cute Sonam.

Meanwhile, according to Indian Express, Sonam Kapoor was on Tuesday spotted shopping at Raj Mahtani's jewellery store in Kolkata. A source told the website that she was accompanied by fashion designer Anamika Khanna. The report said: "Raj Mahtani's fine jewellery store is the one stop destination for brides who want to buy outfits (On offer are Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna creations) and matching jewellery."

When asked about the marriage rumours, Sonam told Pinkvilla, "In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Padman and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next in February, March."

Moving on, Anand Ahuja last night told us how Sonam wants him to shave his beard. And you have to see how Sonam replied to it. (check the picture above)