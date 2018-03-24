Sonam Kapoor's wedding details are out! The 32-year-old actress who has been dating businessman Anand Ahuja for over two years will tie the knot over a two-day ceremony on May 11 and 12 in Geneva.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Sonam took a small holiday with Anand in London last week and has now flown to Austria for a five-day spa retreat at her favorite snowcapped resort.

The leading tabloid quoted a source who said: "The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family's inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known."

Why Geneva you may wonder? Well, Sonam Kapoor is the brand ambassador for a luxury Swiss watch manufacturer and was recently in Geneva (January). The place made an impact on her and she decided that she would want to marry there, reports Mirror.

Who will design Sonam's wedding outfits? According to the sources, it's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and close friends, Brit designer duo Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo.

For those unaware, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made their relationship official on Anil Kapoor's 60th birthday celebration in London in December 2016.

Sonam Kapoor's impending marriage with beau Anand Ahuja has always been the talk of the town. They have always been open on social media about their relationship but Sonam has never accepted anything in front of media.

On Valentine's Day, Sonam shared an adorable picture with Anand and wrote, "Conquer the devils with a little thing called love." Bob Marley. Happy Valentine's Day! Everyone deserves to love and be loved! [sic]"

To which, Anand was quick to reply and wrote, "There's love and there's fear. You can't have one when you have the other. I'll never have fear again because of you. [sic]"

A few days before celebrating the Valentine's Day, Sonam also changed her Facebook profile picture with Anand Ahuja.