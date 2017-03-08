Sonakshi Sinha's Noor trailer has released and has been garnering positive response from viewers. Many other Bollywood news are currently making buzz.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to share screen space?

Take a look at the newsmakers:

Sonakshi Sinha's Noor trailer out

The makers of Sonakshi Sinha's Noor, have unveiled the trailer of the film. The short video introduces Sonakshi as "joker journalist" and the story revolves around her misadventures. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in key roles and set to release on April 21.

Anushka Sharma promotes Phillauri in The Kapil Sharma Show

Anushka Sharma, who is busy promoting her next Phillauri, recently shot an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. The film is set in Punjab and revolves around the story of an NRI, who is manglik and is forced to marry a tree before his actual wedding. However, things go wrong when he realises that he married a ghost Shashi, who resides in the tree. Phillauri, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, is a romcom and will hit the theatres on March 24.

Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Karan Johar for the latter's next directorial venture

Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor, who is shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, will team up with Karan Johar for the filmmaker's next directorial venture. Ranbir had worked with Karan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was a huge commercial success.

Anaarkali of Aarah asked for 11 cuts by Censor Board

Anaarkali of Aarah, starring Swara Bhaskar, has been asked by the Censor Board for 11 cuts including dialogues, which mentions names of Amitabh Bachchan and Amrish Puri. After the cuts, the film is expected to get an A certificate. "There are 11 cuts mentioned by the censor board, including one bold scene. They have told us to remove the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Amrish Puri (in a dialogue) fearing it might hurt sentiments," producer Sandiip Kapur told PTI.

Akshay Kumar plans surprise cake cutting ceremony for friend Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar, who shares an old friendship with Anupam Kher, threw a surprise on his birthday. The senior actor turned 62 on March 7 and Akshay along with the team of Naam Shabana, including Taapsee Pannu, Manjoy Bajpayee planned a cake cutting ceremony.