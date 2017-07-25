Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly upset with her stylist after being trolled on social media for her choice of dress at IIFA 2017.

Sonakshi was seen wearing a multicoloured saree at the event and grabbed much attention. Although her fashion sense was praised by many, several others on Twitter made fun of her look, which reportedly did not go down well with the Noor actress.

According to Mid-Day, Sonakshi had a long discussion with her stylist on the issue and expressed her displeasure. Apart from the saree, Sonakshi had grabbed a lot of limelight for her Beyonce-inspired appearance as well.

In work front, Sonakshi will be seen next along with Sidharth Malhotra in Ittefaq. The remake of Rajesh Khanna's classic movie by the same name, Ittefaq also features Akshaye Khanna in a key role.

The first look character posters of the movie were released recently and had raised the curiosity level among fans. While the original movie was directed by Yash Chopra, the new version of the film will be helmed by Abhay Chopra.

Sonakshi was last seen in Noor, which failed to put much impact at the box office. Having received mixed reviews from the critics, the movie had faded away quite too soon.