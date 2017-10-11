After many remakes of old Hindi songs in recent time, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ittefaq have also jumped into the bandwagon to remake Zeenat Aman's classic song Raat Baaki.

The popular song Raat Baaki has been remade as a promotional track for the upcoming movie. Sonakshi got into the shoes of Zeenat Aman, wearing a similar black dress like the yesteryear actress had worn in the original song.

Sonakshi shared some photos of the upcoming new song video on Instagram story. The actress is seen sporting a black gown, flaunting her thighs, and she certainly looks sizzling. Her costume for the new Raat Baaki song has been designed by Manish Malhotra.

The original song Raat Baaki was sung by Bappi Lahiri and Asha Bhonsle. From the film Namak Halal (1982), the song is an evergreen one. While Ittefaq movie will not have any song, Raat Baaki has been remade just as a promotional track.

"It's a song less film. We will have a promotional song but it won't be part of the film. We have got this song Raat Baki Baat Baaki. It will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi," Filmfare quoted Ittefaq director Abhay Chopra's brother Juno Chopra as saying. While Zeenat had nailed the song video with her gorgeous appearance, it will be interesting to see if Sonakshi could rise up to the expectations.

Check pictures that Sonakshi shared on Instagram story:

In recent past, many old classic Hindi songs were remade as promotional songs including Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Laila Main Laila in Raees, Humma Humma in Ok Jaanu, etc.

The upcoming movie Ittefaq is also a remake of 1969 crime thriller by the same name, starring Rajesh Khanna. The trailer of the film had received positive response from the viewers. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq is slated to be released on November 3.