Karan Johar's dream project Shiddat has taken ages and in fact, the movie used to be called jinxed. But now, the filmmaker has managed to gather his star cast, which includes the most popular Bollywood pair – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition, the movie will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt. Isn't it an amazing cast?

While Aditya and Varun will play brothers in the flick, Alia will be their love interest. Yes, you guessed it right! It's a love triangle.

Then, what will be Sonakshi's role? According to DNA, Sona's role will be shorter than Alia's, which means the Dabangg actress will reportedly have a cameo.

Did Sonakshi know about it before signing the dotted lines? Apparently, yes!

"Sonakshi always knew her role is shorter than Alia's. Without giving away the story, we can reveal that her role is an important one. She is paired opposite Aditya, who later falls for Alia," a source told DNA.

"She is extremely fond of Karan (Johar) and she's also done Ittefaq with his banner. Despite her role being short, it's not a cameo or an extended special appearance. Instead, it impacts Aditya's character and is extremely important. She had no issues with the screen time," the source added.

Meanwhile, all the actors are busy with their respective projects. Alia will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi and then, she'll begin the shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Post-Judwaa 2, Varun will be now seen in Shoojit Sircar's October, while Sonakshi's next is Ittefaq opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Ittefaq is co-produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainments.