The first look of Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Chaubey's Son Chiriya is out.

The actor took to Instagram to share his picture from the film with a caption that read: "#Sonchiriya #सोन चिरैया #Abhishekchaubey #RSVPMovies @psbhumi #ManojBajpayee #RanvirShorey #AshutoshRana"

In the picture posted by the actor one can see Sushant nailing the look. The actor who plays a dacoit in the film, is seen in a rugged look with beard and moustache, sitting on a chair with a rifle placed beside him. He looks unrecognisable and can be rightly said as the modern day Gabbar Singh.

This is the first time the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor will be sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana also play pivotal roles in the Udta Punjab director's movie.

Son Chiriya, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, narrates the tale of the Chambal dacoits and is set in 1970's. Talking about the project a source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Sushant is playing a dacoit for the first time and wanted to get into the character before the schedule starts so he will leave for the location on January 12 to spend time with a few former dacoits. He will also lose some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learn rifle-shooting."

Speaking about her role in the film, Bhumi said in an interview, "I have never really chased a 'breaking that mould' kind of roles. I am not an actor who sees that now I will do romantic, urban, thriller films. I am not that sort of an actor. I purely go by my instinct when I read a script."

Meanwhile besides Son Chiriya, Sushant has his bag full of projects. While he is yet to shoot the last leg of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, he recently wrapped up a special song for the movie Drive, in Israel with Jacqueline Fernandez.