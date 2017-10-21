Stand up comedian Abish Mathew's popular YouTube show Son of Abish had a Diwali-special episode on Friday, October 20, with two biggies of the entertainment industry gracing the sets.

They were none other than Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

The video — which has gone viral on social media — makes it amply clear that the trio hailing from Kerala had lots of fun time together. They were spotted laughing out loud throughout the show.

The show saw them explaining how it was growing up as the youngest kid in the family.

"I think I was more trouble for my sister. I mean I was really skinny as a kid and she was a little on the heavier side. So I would bug her enough for her to want to hit me and then block with my bones. And she would get hurt and would start crying. You know, I will be like I didn't do anything. I didn't touch her. She hit me first [sic]," DQ is heard saying about his childhood days with elder sister Surumi.

On the other hand, Vidya shared how smart her sister was in sniffing out things whenever she met a guy, even if it was not for a date.

"She would smell it ya. I didn't have to tell her. She would ask, 'who are you with' and I would say I'm with friends and she'd say, 'Who? What friends? What's his name? Just tell me.' So I would be like, 'How do you know?' She'd sniff it. She still does," Vidya said about her sister Priya Balan.

While Dulquer went on to talk about his love for cars and being the "car guy", Vidya spoke of how she started her acting career at the age of 15 and the memorable moments she had during her college days.

The duo was also seen participating in special Diwali games during the show, for which Vidya was apparently announced the winner despite Dulquer winning three rounds out of four.

Calling Vidya "infectious", Dulquer had earlier expressed his happiness at having shared the screen space with the actress for the interview.

"Had the absolutely pleasure of appearing on the #SonOfAbish show with the wonderful and infectious @balanvidya hosted by the super fun @abishmathew ! I think the most fun I've had doing any interview format show yet. Loved every minute of it. It airs tomorrow the 20th of October on www.youtube.com/abish !! Jacket and shirt by the epic @osmanabdulrazak who is only growing from height to height [sic]," DQ had posted on social media.

Watch the full episode of Son of Abish with Dulquer and Vidya here: