Young Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan is choosy when it comes to interviews and you won't see many of them. But he has been appearing on various television shows of late to promote his latest bilingual anthology film Solo.

Recently, the young star was invited by stand-up comedian Abish Mathew for his show Son of Abish, popular among the netizens. Interestingly, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will also be featured in the special episode.

Dulquer, who is impressed with the format of Abish's interview, took to his social media to request his followers to stay tuned for the upcoming video. Calling Vidya "wonderful and infectious", DQ said that he loved every minute of their meeting.

"Had the absolutely pleasure of appearing on the #SonOfAbish show with the wonderful and infectious Vidya Balan hosted by the super fun Abish Mathew ! I think the most fun I've had doing any interview format show yet. Loved every minute of it. It airs tomorrow the 20th of October on www.youtube.com/abish !! Jacket and shirt by the epic Osman Abdul Razak who is only growing from height to height [sic]," Dulquer wrote on his Facebook page.

The latest episode of Son of Abish will be released on Abish's YouTube channel on October 20.

Upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the career front, Dulquer, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, is currently busy with the shooting of his maiden Bollywood project Karwaan with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. It is the debut directorial venture of Akarsh Khurana.

Dulquer has also been roped in to play the role of legendary actor Gemini Ganesan in the Telugu biographical movie Mahanati, which is based on the life of late actress Savitri. In Malayalam, he will associate with Lal Jose for the upcoming movie Oru Bhayangara Nayakan and in Salaam Bukhari's yet-to-be-titled project. He is expected to join the team of Ra Karthik's next by November 2017.

Meanwhile, Vidya is awaiting the release of the family entertainer Tumhari Sulu, which is set to hit the screens on 17 November.