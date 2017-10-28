Apple's much-awaited iPhone X is finally set to hit the stores. It will be officially released on November 3, but will be made available for purchase on the same day only in a few carriers.

The iPhone X will be available on major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint on day of the release but those who want to buy it from Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile will have to wait a little longer as it will come to these carriers a little later.

The next-generation iPhone will be launched on Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile on November 10. Pre-orders for the handset will start at Virgin Mobile on November 3, while it will happen on Boost Mobile only starting November 10.

The carriers haven't revealed the price details of the iPhone X but they are likely to make it available at the same price as other carriers.

The iPhone X comes with a price tag of $999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $1149 for the 3GB RAM + 256GB storage. Featuring a 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED screen with 2,436x1,125 pixels (458 ppi pixel density), the handset is powered by an A11 Bionic chipset with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor, runs iOS 11 operating system with improved Siri voice assistant, and houses a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging (works with Qi chargers) and fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, the iPhone X features a dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash. When it comes to selfie camera, it has a 7MP TrueDepth snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos.