Somalia suicide bombing rips through Mogadishu market, killing 39, injuring 50

  • February 19, 2017 21:32 IST
    By Reuters
A suicide car bomb in Mogadishu has killed at least 39 people. At least 50 more have been injured. The bomb exploded in a market in the Somali capital.
