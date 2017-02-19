- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
Somalia suicide bombing rips through Mogadishu market, killing 39, injuring 50
A suicide car bomb in Mogadishu has killed at least 39 people. At least 50 more have been injured. The bomb exploded in a market in the Somali capital.
