After launching the Sapphire Blue variant in July, HTC has announced a brand new Solar Red U11 series in India this month.

The HTC U11 Solar Red is the most beautiful colour variant in the device series, as it comes with a visually appealing flaming-hot exterior look. And the interesting thing about this special model is that its rear shell shows different shades of colours -- yellow, pink and several tones of orange -- when looked from different angles. It also comes with a distinctly darker shade of red frame around the corners.

For those unaware, HTC U11 also boasts special ultra-sensitive frame technology dubbed as 'Edge Sense', wherein it makes incorporation of protruding physical buttons obsolete on the chassis. It is able to perform all the functions of physical buttons (power on/off and volume rockers) seen in current crop of smartphones.

Users can take photos, open Facebook, or launch any of their favourite apps. HTC Edge Sense also gives users the ability to activate advanced touch and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for even more functionalities at your fingertips.

Since the Edge Sense is based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge to capacitive buttons.

HTC Edge Sense lets users easily engage with their phone in an intuitive way such as:

Taking photos - Just lift, squeeze, smile, and snap

Voice to Text - Lightly squeeze, speak your message and send your texts on the go

Customize the squeeze gesture: open email with just a squeeze

Besides the industry first Edge Sense technology, HTC U11 also has the distinction of scoring the highest DxO Mobile camera ratings of 90 points, thereby displacing Google Pixel series (89), as the best camera-phone in the market.

It boasts 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 series camera with 1.4μm pixelm, UltraSpeed Autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), f/1.7 aperture and Dual LED flash. On the front, it houses a16MP snapper with BSI sensor, Live make-up, Auto Selfie, Voice Selfie, Self timer up to 10 seconds, HDR Boost and many other capabilities.

HTC U11 features a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Adreno 540 graphics engine, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to 14 days under standby time and boast Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

HTC U11 price and availability:

HTC U11 Solar Red is currently available on the company's official e-commerce site for Rs. 51,990. The shipment is scheduled to begin from August 26.

