Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu welcomed their first bundle of joy on Mahanavami (September 29). Their fans were busy figuring out what would the newly become parents name their new born. Kunal, however, didn't take too long to disclose his baby girl's name on Twitter.

Announcing the name of their baby daughter, Kunal wrote on Twitter, "We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings."

Kunal was also the first one to share the news of his daughter's birth on the social media platforms. The couple were all over the moon to welcome their first child on the auspicious day of Navratri seeking the blessings from Maa Durga itself.

He wrote, "We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love & blessings."

Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan couldn't contain his happiness and excitement of becoming an uncle for the first time, told Filmfare, "It is a happy time for us. I've never been an uncle before, so I am Uncle Saif now."

Her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently came back in shape after giving birth to her son Taimur nine months back, is also thrilled to welcome the little one. "I'm thrilled & excited that Taimur has a beautiful little sister now. We are all celebrating the joyous occasion in the capital," she said.

Expressing her happiness of becoming a grandmother, Sharmila Tagore said, "We are happy. Soha is well and Kunal is well. It's lovely to have the little one. It's a very special moment. Kunal is super excited as it's his first baby. Thank god everything went well."

Now we wish the new parents will share the glimpse of the baby princess with their fans soon.