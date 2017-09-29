Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are all over the moon to welcome their first child on the auspicious day of Dussehra on September 29. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Both Soha and her baby are doing well.

Kunal Kemmu, whose happiness knows no boundaries, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers on the occasion. Thanking everyone for their love and blessings, he wrote, "We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this

auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessings."

After her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and brother Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016, Soha Ali Khan has now given the Pataudi family another reason to celebrate and rejoice with the birth of their first child.

Soha and Kunal's good friend Parineeti Chopra, who was elated upon hearing the news, congratulated the couple and wished to see their newborn daughter as soon as possible. She wrote, "YAYYYY kuns!!!!! I tolddd you it was going to be a girl now trust me more!! Ok Im coming to see her @kunalkemmu."

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 after the latter proposed her for marriage in the city of love, Paris. And since then, they have been one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town.

Now that Taimur has got his beautiful newly born cousin to play with, we wish the new parents will share the glimpse of their bundle of joy with their fans soon.