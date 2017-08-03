Sofia Vergara is no size zero model and the actress knows that. Despite that, the 45-year-old shed her clothes to pose for Women's Health annual Naked cover shoot. And she definitely oozed confidence.

She is aware of her figure and instead of portraying a different picture for the camera, she let her curves do all the talking. Wrapping her arms around her body to cover her modesty, the Modern Family star showed off her curvy figure for the camera.

Letting her hair down to cover her bosom, Vergara looked like a breath of fresh air amidst the skinny models that have taken over the covers of magazines off-late. Her infectious smile spread across one of the pictures makes you proud of your love handles as well.

"Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It's not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine," she told the magazine part of the cover shoot. "It's not about having muscle or cut abs. I don't have abs because I'm not 'I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.' That would take too much effort!" she added.

Talking about her imperfect body, the actress revealed that while she does work out three to four times a week, she hates that part of the day. "It's like torture for me. I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, and I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class."

But, she adds, "Joe (Manganiello, her husband) built a very nice gym in the house, so I don't have any excuses."

The actress understands her body and she chooses to stay fit and age gracefully instead of shedding "extra" kilos. "I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this 'I want to look younger' thing, you're going to go crazy," she says. "People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word 'pore,' then I'm like, 'S—! What do I do with these?"

The issue hits the newsstands on August 8.