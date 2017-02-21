Model turned nun Sofia Hayat aka mother Sofia is again in controversy. This time she did not grab eyeballs for her steamy pictures, but for hurting religious sentiments by getting the soles of her feet inked with swastika tattoos.

Sofia shared a photo on Instagram, flaunting the base of her feet with the swastika tattoos. She even called herself the equal of Buddha.

Sofia shared the photo with the caption saying, "Ok..so my last photo was me having tattoos on my feet..the sacred swastika..found on the feet of BUDDHA..the sacred..eternal..self existence..the star of David..the Islamic moon..universal manifestation..the Sun..hindu swastika..ancient christian cross..buddhist tibetan..it encompasses the all..the power of the universe at my feet so to at yours..wake up..we are one."

For obvious reasons Sofia received a series of abuse and criticism for inking swastika tattoos on her feet and sharing the picture. However, the model-turned-nun defended herself saying that she was the equal of Buddha.

"If you check my Instagram, many young Indians are offended because I have swastika on my feet. Buddha had it on his feet. It is a symbol in all religions. I am the equal of Buddha, all things came from me. I am the Goddess Sofia. There are books written about my return. I am here for humanity. The swastika is so scared to me. It is under my blessed feet. My whole body is sacred, like my heart, my breath. My feet carry me all on this earth and under my feet lies the universe," she told ABP.

Well, we wonder what Sofia is upto next. Check the picture here: