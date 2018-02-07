The social media's "English professor" Shashi Tharoor added another word to Twitterati's vocabulary when he called out BJP leader Vinay Katiyar for his demand to rename Taj Mahal as "Tej Mandir".

The London-born former diplomat has often displayed a high-toned vocabulary in his tweets that has not only amused Twitterati but also had them running to their bookshelves for a dictionary.

Tharoor dropped the new "word of the year" on Tuesday when he called the BJP leader a "troglodyte". He tweeted, responding to Katiyar's comment: "We can't let these troglodytes destroy our country & everything beautiful in it."

We can't let these troglodytes destroy our country & everything beautiful in it. https://t.co/30TB4lXrrb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 6, 2018

Tharoor's reply to the BJP leader created a storm on Twitter for his usage of the word. The word "troglodyte" in the dictionary means "a person who lived in caves". It can also refer to hermits or someone who is deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

The social media wordsmith has more often than not been in the limelight for his eloquent usage of vocabulary that has baffled the greatest of minds.

He took the social media by storm in May 2017, writing: "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist".

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

The aforementioned tweet — aimed at a prominent journalist — "broke the internet" as the Thiruvananthapuram MP's fanbase increased by leaps and bounds. Apart from "farrago", other words used by Tharoor that have caught the fancy of Twitterati are "rodomontade" and "snollygoster".

This time, social media users have come up with their own interesting replies to Tharoor's "troglodyte" tweet. Here are some of the best reactions to the word:

Sir why can't you speak normal understandable english¿ bar bar dictionary kholni padti hai — Sandeep (@sahajsandy) February 6, 2018

Sir, your English is like Malyalam for any non Malyalam fellow. — Vipul Saxena (@saxenavipul64) February 6, 2018

Sir I request you to kindly use terms which these cavemen can actually understand ? — Deepanshu (@deepanshu_2893) February 6, 2018