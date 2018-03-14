The world lost one of the greatest minds today. Stephen Hawking died in his Cambridge home and this has shocked many science lovers.

The sadness spread online with followers of Hawking's work took to mourn the loss of the physicists. While some chose to pen down how he influenced them into taking up the stream, others shared pictures they took with him, his famous quotes and moments from his life that inspired them to perform better in life.

But there were a few creative minds who captured the emotion of losing Hawking in the most beautiful way and paid a tribute to the 76-year-old scientist.

A Twitter handle called Pictoline shared an art featuring Hawking's famous computerized chair and his cosmetic connection.

In another picture that is being shared widely featured Hawking's smiling face in the background of the universe.

Thank you, Professor, for taking us further into the final frontier.❤️ #stephenhawking pic.twitter.com/vFasqRjw19 — Shield of Tomorrow (@ShieldOfTmrw) March 14, 2018

There is also a picture of Hawking welcomed into heaven by Tupac, Michael Jackson, Paul Walker and more.

#stephenhawking would #lovethisplace A post shared by UV Filters And Fat Busters (@dermal_fillers_and_fat_busters) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Here are a few more pictures that depict how much Hawking was loved and will be missed.

An inspiration for millions. #stephenhawking#RIP#motivationtokeepgoing A post shared by Pathway (@pathway.production) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

R.I.P . . #stephenhawking A post shared by Gigi (@gigi_ontheroad) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:51am PDT