Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to share that he was leaving the micro blogging website.

Deleting Twitter from my phone for a few days. The constant emo-rollercoaster is driving me nuts. Thoda detox banta hai. See you guys in a week or so. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 15, 2017

Yaar, itna hype mat badhaao! Feels like when you're writing an exam, & the invigilator stands next to you, and reads what you're writing, over your shoulder. ??? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 15, 2017

We wonder what pushed him to take this decision, and only hope that he's back soon.

In another news, there were rumours that Vishal Dadlani is related to Bigg Boss contestant Akash Dadlani. The musician took to twitter to write a post in which he said that he is distantly related to Akash, but has never met him. He even went on to say that Akash is not his dead brother's son, because he doesn't have any.

This is for all at @BiggBoss and for the people who watch it. pic.twitter.com/M9gfGIbHGl — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 11, 2017

Vishal Dadlani also made headlines when he said that recreations of old songs were heart-breaking and needed to be stopped.

He wrote on Twitter: "Agreed. Heart-breaking, the lack of respect with which some classics are treated. Worse, no credit to the original composer! Needs to stop!" [sic.]

Earlier this year, Vishal confirmed the news about his divorce and in a statement said: "After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you."