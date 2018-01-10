A rural Chinese boy has recently caught the attention of many people worldwide for his icicle hair. He has also been dubbed as 'Snowflake Boy'.

The brave 10-year-old turned up in the class with his frozen hair. He was left with icicles in his hair as he spent more than an hour walking 4.5 kilometres to reach school in sub-zero temperatures.

The picture of his frozen hair, which has been widely shared on social media, was captured by Fu Heng, the headmaster of the Zhuanshanbao Primary School in Xinjie Town, Ludian County.

Eight-year-old Wang Fuman reached the school just to sit for the final examinations which started on January 9.

In the photo, the schoolboy is seen with a head full of icicles. His hands are swollen and cracked up at the same time.

Headmaster Fu was quoted saying: "It was the first day of their final exams. The temperatures dropped to minus 9 degrees Celsius in about 30 minutes that morning."

A picture of a young boy with his hair frozen went viral and attracted thousands of people’s attention. He walked over one hour, 4.5 kilometers, in minus 9 degree temperature to reach his school. pic.twitter.com/8ouQOUxNkk — China Review Studio (@ChinaLifeng) January 10, 2018

He further added, "The child is cute. He pulled a funny face to his classmates."

As noted by Daily Mail, Wang's classmates burst into laughter seeing his funny look as soon as he entered the classroom.

According to Pear Video, the boy is said to be living in a bare mud house in Ludian with his elder sister and grandmother while his father is a migrant worker in another city.

The video has been shared on various social media sites including Weibo which garnered several encouraging messages. You can watch it here.

"The wealth gap in China is too big. Whenever I see news like this, I think of the weak side behind China's prosperous appearance," one user commented.

Another user added: "Study hard to change your destiny. I believe you can."