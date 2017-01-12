Snow creates picturesque scene at Oban Airport in Scotland

  • January 12, 2017 19:47 IST
    By Storyful
Snow creates picturesque scene at Oban Airport in Scotland Close
Tiny Oban Airport in Scotland was given a scenic sprinkling of snow on 12 January, improving on its already scenic views. The region was braced for the expected snowfall, with warnings in place from the Met office.
