A large fire engulfed a block of flats in Snodland, Kent in the early morning of Sept. 16. 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attended the blaze. It is unclear whether anyone remained in the flats or how the fire started.
Snodland fire destroys block of flats in Kent
- September 16, 2017 15:01 IST
