US President Donald Trump receives thousands of replies for just one tweet, but among those responses, there is one Twitter account that stood out for its sarcastic and hilarious reply. The Twitter account, which is going viral now, belongs to SNL writer Josh Patten.

Patten's casual replies to Trump's tweets read like their personal texts and the results are hilarious. The SNL writer replies to Trump as if he is his friend or relative and he describes the whole exchange as an "incredibly stupid project."

"Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts," he tweeted.

Until now, Patten has suggested travel tips, beverage, TV show recommendations, tried to solve his riddles, asked him about his dinner plans, and typical replies like "call when you land" or "text if you need anything."

"Getting ready to leave for Poland, after which I will travel to Germany for the G-20. Will be back on Saturday," Trump tweeted on July 5 and Patten replied, "Call when you land."

"My son, Donald, will be interviewed by @seanhannity tonight at 10:00 P.M. He is a great person who loves our country!" Trump tweeted on July 11 and Patten asked, "I missed it how'd it go."

When Trump tweeted about the 'fake news' story of secret dinner with Putin, he asked what was served.

"Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!" Trump tweeted and Patten replied with "Yum! what did they serve at the dinner?"

"Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics!" Trump tweeted, and Patten quipped a reply with, "Oh for sure. Any good info?"

Check out Patten's replies to Trump's tweets here: