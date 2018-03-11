Sterling K Brown is undoubtedly having a great year. He began the year by winning a Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Drama for his moving performance in NBC show This Is Us, then made a memorable appearance in the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther and now, he found himself on Saturday Night Live.

Like other actors who have appeared on the show, Brown too delivered a monologue that left the viewers awestruck. He also took part in several skits. In one of the numerous acts of the show, there was one in which the actor is seen donning United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr Ben Carson's role and fans absolutely loved it.

The short clip was a commercial for a new NBC drama titled "This Is U.S." which sees Brown enacting the nuisances of Carson. As the emotional background music of This Is Us plays, the commercial featured Leslie Jones, who played Carson's wife, Pete Davidson as Jared Kushner, Aidy Bryant played Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kate McKinnon was Kellyanne Conway.

Following the format of This Is Us, referring to the past incidents featuring Jack and the kids, the commercial also featured a tribute to those who left the White House recently. For example, Bryant's Sanders was seen crying on a couch next to urns with labels of Sean Spicer and Hope Hicks.

Their attempt to take a dig at the government turned out to be successful as SNL fans took to Twitter to express how much they enjoyed the act.

"This was brilliant," echoed several online users. "This should be a recurring sketch," suggested another user. "So. Sterling K. Brown is good at... everything??" asked a fan. "Okay, Sterling K. Brown NEEDS to host again!" demanded a viewer. "Sterling K. Brown is killing this! Great performances in every sketch," another Twitter user tweeted.

Apart from Brown's amazing performance, James Bay was also one of the stars of the show. The singer performed his new single Pink Lemonade from his album Electric Light, which got viewers talking.