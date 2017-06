A Kurdish YPJ Sniper almost hit by an ISIS Sniper inside Raqqa. And guess what? She just laughs it off.

Somewhere deep inside Iraq's Raqqa, a Kurdish woman sniper positioned inside the building had a narrow escape.

This sniper was busy acquiring her target. The moment she took the shot, little did she know, that the enemy ISIS sniper had her on target. The entire incident was recorded on camera by her fellow spotter.

Watch this video. This one is surely going to give you goosebumps!