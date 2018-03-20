Celebrity couple Prasanna and Sneha hog limelight wherever they go, but on a rare note shutterbugs were not curious to capture them together, with all the attention directed at someone else! And it was none other than their son Vihaan.

Prasanna and Sneha, with their three-year-old son, attended Monday, March 19, the wedding of Tamil actor Ashok Kumar, who has acted in Tamil movies like Muruga, Pidichurukku, Kozhi Koovuthu and Ula. The trio, who was all smiles for the shutterbugs, sported traditional attire for the wedding.

While Sneha sported a green silk saree with a broad golden border, Prasanna wore a pink shirt with dhoti. Their son was dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, and it is needless to say Vihaan became the cynosure at the wedding.

His cute expressions and amusements turned out to be a treat for the shutterbugs, and his pictures took social media by storm.

Actress Sneha and actor Prasanna dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2012. They welcomed their baby in September 2015.

On the professional front, Sneha, who was recently seen in a cameo in Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran, is acting in the forthcoming Kannada biggie Kurukshetra, a movie based on the Hindu epic Mahabharat. The actress is playing the character of Draupadi in the film.

Sneha has given her consent to act in Ram Charan Teja's next film with Boyapati Srinu.

On the other hand, Prasanna, whose last film was Thiruttu Payale 2, will next be seen in BVS Ravi's Telugu film Jawaan and M Nagarajan's Kaala Koothu.