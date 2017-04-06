CW's Riverdale TV series season 1 will be wrapped up next week after a month and a half since its debut. The episode before the series finale, is sure to keep the fans on the edge.

Dropping a few hints about the upcoming episode, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to share an array of images from episode 9.

In the trailer of episode 9, titled La Grande Illusion, Archie agrees to be the date of Cheryl Blossom in one of the Blossoms' important family events. It also shows Archie and Cheryl sharing a kiss despite Valerie warning Archie to be beware of the Blossom family. Meanwhile, Alice Cooper will plot revenge against the Blossoms over her daughter Polly's decision.

Don't worry, Beronica, and hold tight! There's a new ep of #riverdale this Thurs @9 on the #cw. Watch live & tweet w/the writers & cast! pic.twitter.com/xhrzzMG55u — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 3, 2017

Save room for this week's #Riverdale, which finds Archie going undercover for Betty. Watch it live on #the cw & tweet w/the writers & cast! pic.twitter.com/m2O3x6tRUE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2017

Archie has a good thing going w/Valerie on #riverdale, but will it last?? Watch Thurs @9 on #cw & live-tweet w/writers & cast! pic.twitter.com/HnwHEkBfqJ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2017

Ever played "Clue," Archie? It was Ms. Scarlet, in the music room, with the spider-brooch... LOTS of surprises in this week's #riverdale!! pic.twitter.com/OYr6zaRLE3 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 5, 2017

Thrilled 2 welcome back @shannonpurser as Ethel Muggs to #riverdale this week! She's in a heartbreaking story with @CamilaMendes that I luv. pic.twitter.com/nZ96fclOKj — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 5, 2017

A new episode of #riverdale is like a glass of fresh maple syrup -- to be enjoyed & savored. Watch & live-tweet tomorrow at 9 on the #cw. pic.twitter.com/c5ScuZgrnk — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 6, 2017

Here's the official synopsis of episode 9:

Archie (KJ Apa) reluctantly agrees to escort Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to her family's official start of maple syrup tapping because he gets an offer that could help his future. Archie starts to become skeptical of the real reason the Blossoms are so eager to help him, however, he gets some helpful information for Betty (Lili Reinhart) about her sister. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is trying to be nice and unbeknownst to her, befriends a classmate that her father's illegal doings has hurt. Hermione (Marisol Nichols) is conflicted about telling Fred (Luke Perry) the truth. Meanwhile, Alice (Madchen Amick) is ready to get revenge on the Blossoms once and for all with the help of her two daughters.

Riverdale episode 8, Chapter Eight: The Outsiders will be aired on CW at 9 pm EST on March 30. It also airs on Colors Infinity at 7 pm on every Friday. You can also catch up with the new episode on Netflix every week.