Qualcomm had announced its latest flagship chipset at the Snapdragon Technology Summit earlier this month. Apart from unveiling the Snapdragon 845 top-end chipset, Qualcomm was also planning its three new next-generation Snapdragon mid-range chipsets.

According to the latest leak from Weibo, the Chipset company from San Diego is working on the new SOCs (system on chip) for 2018 Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 640 and Snapdragon 460.

This is the first time that we are hearing about these unannounced Qualcomm chipsets, thanks to an image on Chinese social network Weibo. It has revealed some specification of the chipsets.

Basically, the SD670 comes as a successor of the SD660. The major changes in the chip are the process it is built on - it will be 10nm so this will be more power-efficient. The CPU will have eight cores - 4x Kryo 360 at 2 GHz and 4x Kryo 385, clocked at 1.6 GHz. The GPU will be Adreno 620 and dual 14-bit Spectra 260 ISP. It can support smartphones with one camera up to 26 MP or a dual setup of 13 MP + 13 MP very easily.

According to GSM Arena, the modem of the Snapdragon 670 is expected to be X16 LTE Cat.16 with a maximum download speed of 1 Gbps and with an upload speed of 150 Mbps. This chipset might be targeted at the upper midrange phones but with such specifications it can also act as a sub-flagship platform.

The next in line is the lower tier Snapdragon 640 chipset which will come with 2 powerful Kryo 360 cores at 2.15 GHz and six more Kryo 385 Silver CPUs clocked at 1.55 GHz. The ISP will remain same as in the 670. The Snapdragon 640 will also feature Adreno 610 graphics processing unit and a Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with up to 600/150 download/upload speed.

The last one is the Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is aiming to the low-tier segment but offers the same modem as 640. This chipset will feature four Kryo 360 Silver CPUs clocked at 1.8GHz and four at 1.4 GHz. The chipset packs an Adreno 605 graphics processing unit and a Snapdragon X12 LTE modem. Furthermore, the memory has no system cache and camera could be up to 21-megapixel with a Spectra 240 ISP.

Moreover, there is no concrete information on when Qualcomm will exactly introduce these chipsets. It is expected that the company will launch these next-generation chipsets in late February during MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018.