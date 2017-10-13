Diwali is just a week away and those who want to shop online must get started. Thankfully, online retailers are getting started on Diwali-special sales early so customers can make the most of the discounts and offers. Snapdeal is one of the top online retailers giving attractive offers on a wide range of products.

Snapdeal's Unbox Diwali Sale started on Friday, October 13, and it goes on till Monday, October 16. During this time, the e-commerce giant will be offering discounts on electronics, including smartphones, laptops, televisions and more.

Besides offering flat discounts on products, Snapdeal is also offering cashbacks, no cost EMIs and exchange offers to encourage more shopping. Smartphones are a quite popular category on Snapdeal, which attract generous discounts and offers.

Citibank, HDFC and HSBC customers can purchase smartphones below using credit and credit cards to avail up to 15 percent discount.

In this article, we are going to look at the top 10 smartphone deals on Snapdeal during its Unbox Diwali Sale.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,845 on Snapdeal instead of Rs. 10,299. This offer makes this smartphone the lowest price online, and its attractive features combined with value-for-money is a deal worth grabbing.

Moto M

Motorola smartphones offer great value at affordable price and the Moto M is a solid mid-range smartphone. As a part of Snapdeal's offer, the Moto M 64GB variant is available for Rs. 14,999, which is a striking deal considering the specs such as 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 4GB RAM, 3,050mAh battery and more.

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Even though Lenovo Z2 Plus is quite an old handset, its features make it still relevant. With a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, the Z2 Plus offers good design, 13MP primary camera, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. You can read our review of the handset before making the final call.

Huawei Honor 5X

Huawei's online-only sub-brand has made quite a name for itself and the Honor 5X was one of the best works by the company in its initial days. At Rs. 9,500 during Snapdeal Unbox Diwali Sale, the Honor 5X makes a compelling argument. It has 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, a 3,000mAh battery and more.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Samsung is a brand synonymous with trust and reliability. The Galaxy J5 Prime carries that impression and Snapdeal is offering this handset for Rs. 12,090 – cheapest you'll get online. As of this writing, there was a limited number of units left for purchase, so you might need to hurry if you still wish to grab one.

Micromax Canvas 6 Pro

Micromax has several smartphones in its portfolio and the Canvas series remains its most lucrative series. The Canvas 6 Pro is a worthy opponent to many budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000, thanks to Snapdeal's Unbox Diwali Sale. The handset is available for Rs. 8,499 and it offers 4GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and more.

Lenovo K6 Power

Another interesting smartphone from Lenovo with a reliable battery is selling at Rs. 9,949. Key specs of the handset include a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front snapper, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and an impressive 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G5S

Moto G5S needs no introduction. But if this smartphone has been in your wishlist, Snapdeal's Unbox Diwali Sale is the time to grab it. As a part of the sale, the handset is available for Rs. 13,995, down from its usual Rs. 14,999 price tag.

Vivo V55S

Besides Vivo's flagship series, the V55S is a handset worth considering if budget is not in your favour. At Rs. 11,694, the V55S offers some interesting elements, good design and a total worth for your buck.

OPPO A57

But if you prefer OPPO instead of Vivo, the A57 is a sound choice. Selfie lovers will find the 16MP front camera quite appealing in the handset and Snapdeal's sale is selling the phone for just Rs. 13,990.