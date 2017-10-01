Amazon is changing Whole Foods Close
After Amazon and Flipkart successfully hosted the festive sale campaign, Snapdeal announced the company's second edition of the popular Unbox Diwali sale with discount offers on several products ranging from consumer electronics, fashion apparel, kitchen appliance and other sundries.

Last year, Snapdeal offered Apple iPhone 7 series with an array of vouchers including Rs 10,000 discount. In 2017, the e-commerce firm is waiving flat Rs 13,000 off on the latest iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus for customers having HSBC credit/debit cards and also they will get a flat 10 percent off (up to Rs 1,500) on all purchases above Rs 4,000. Offer valid till October 3.

Furthermore, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank card users get a flat 20 percent discount during the sale period, for all purchases above Rs 2500. Each card can be used to get a discount up to Rs 1,500 during the sale day period. There is a special reward system for HDFC card consumers who buy daily groceries and also discount ranging between 5 percent and 10 percent.

"Buoyed by the response to the first edition of sales, we have further augmented our offers on best-selling products that are favourites of our shoppers and partnered with our sellers and leading brands to extend industry best deals on them," Vishal Chadha, chief business officer, Snapdeal said in a statement.

Other lucrative Unbox Diwali offers available on Snapdeal:

  1. 60-90% discount on Kid's festive wear
  2. 50%-80% discount popular selling toys
  3. Minimum 80% discount on Fashion jewellery
  4. Save up to Rs. 22,000 on Google Pixel XL
  5. Toshiba 1 TB External hard drive now available at discounted price of Rs. 3,799 against MRP: Rs. 5,550
  6. JBL SB 350 Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer can now be grabbed for just Rs. 23,990 against MRP: Rs. 49,990
  7. Minimum 40% discount on Ricoh printer series
  8. Up to 70% off on popular men's watches
  9. Close to 50% off on Ray-Ban and other branded sunglasses
  10. 3 Months Free Premium Subscription to SonyLIV

In addition to offers on the sale days, Snapdeal has confirmed that IndusInd Bank cardholders will get a flat 10 percent off every Tuesday from October 3 through December 26 for all purchases above Rs 1,500. With Rs 1,000 to be saved every Tuesday that is a cool Rs 13,000 just waiting to be saved before the end of the year.

Models Models Price Snapdeal Unbox Diwali offer (until stocks last)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 73,000 Rs. 60,000
256GB Rs. 86,000 Rs. 73,000
Apple iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 64,000 Rs. 51,000
256GB Rs. 77,000 Rs. 64,000

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:

Models Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 8
Display 5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display
  • Contrast ratio: 1300:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
 4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display
  • Contrast ratio: 1400:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
RAM (not confirmed) 3GB 2GB
Storage 64GB/256GB 64GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom(up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording
  • Main: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Digital Zoom (up to 5x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording
Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Digital Zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
Security Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 13 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 14 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS
Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight 202 grams 148 grams
Colours Space Grey, Silver and Gold Space Grey, Silver and Gold
Price (In India)
  • 64GB: Rs. 73,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 86,000
  • 64GB: Rs. 64,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 77,000
