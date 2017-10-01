After Amazon and Flipkart successfully hosted the festive sale campaign, Snapdeal announced the company's second edition of the popular Unbox Diwali sale with discount offers on several products ranging from consumer electronics, fashion apparel, kitchen appliance and other sundries.

Last year, Snapdeal offered Apple iPhone 7 series with an array of vouchers including Rs 10,000 discount. In 2017, the e-commerce firm is waiving flat Rs 13,000 off on the latest iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus for customers having HSBC credit/debit cards and also they will get a flat 10 percent off (up to Rs 1,500) on all purchases above Rs 4,000. Offer valid till October 3.

Furthermore, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank card users get a flat 20 percent discount during the sale period, for all purchases above Rs 2500. Each card can be used to get a discount up to Rs 1,500 during the sale day period. There is a special reward system for HDFC card consumers who buy daily groceries and also discount ranging between 5 percent and 10 percent.

"Buoyed by the response to the first edition of sales, we have further augmented our offers on best-selling products that are favourites of our shoppers and partnered with our sellers and leading brands to extend industry best deals on them," Vishal Chadha, chief business officer, Snapdeal said in a statement.

Other lucrative Unbox Diwali offers available on Snapdeal:

60-90% discount on Kid's festive wear 50%-80% discount popular selling toys Minimum 80% discount on Fashion jewellery Save up to Rs. 22,000 on Google Pixel XL Toshiba 1 TB External hard drive now available at discounted price of Rs. 3,799 against MRP: Rs. 5,550 JBL SB 350 Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer can now be grabbed for just Rs. 23,990 against MRP: Rs. 49,990 Minimum 40% discount on Ricoh printer series Up to 70% off on popular men's watches Close to 50% off on Ray-Ban and other branded sunglasses 3 Months Free Premium Subscription to SonyLIV

In addition to offers on the sale days, Snapdeal has confirmed that IndusInd Bank cardholders will get a flat 10 percent off every Tuesday from October 3 through December 26 for all purchases above Rs 1,500. With Rs 1,000 to be saved every Tuesday that is a cool Rs 13,000 just waiting to be saved before the end of the year.

Models Models Price Snapdeal Unbox Diwali offer (until stocks last) Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 73,000 Rs. 60,000 256GB Rs. 86,000 Rs. 73,000 Apple iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 64,000 Rs. 51,000 256GB Rs. 77,000 Rs. 64,000

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on best deals on Snapdeal.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8: