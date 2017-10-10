Actresses who fell prey to nude leak scandal Close
Snapchat crashed for several hours on Monday, affecting millions of users across the globe, especially in Europe and the United States. The sudden shutdown left thousands of users disappopinted as they could neither receive nor send snaps.

The popular photo-sharing app currently has around 166 million users globally. The outage reportedly took place late on Monday but Snapchat admitted to the issue on Tuesday, which means millions of users could have been left frustrated for hours together.

Many Snapchat users took to Twitter to express their frustration using the hashtag #snapchatdown over the outage of the photo-sharing app.

Snapchat instant messaging
A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015 [Representational Image].Reuters File

The Snapchat Support page on Twitter has admitted that its users had complained of having issues with the app, and that they were looking into the problem.

