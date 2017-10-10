Snapchat crashed for several hours on Monday, affecting millions of users across the globe, especially in Europe and the United States. The sudden shutdown left thousands of users disappopinted as they could neither receive nor send snaps.

The popular photo-sharing app currently has around 166 million users globally. The outage reportedly took place late on Monday but Snapchat admitted to the issue on Tuesday, which means millions of users could have been left frustrated for hours together.

Also read: Here's why you must stop comparing Facebook's AR plans to Pokemon Go, Snapchat

Many Snapchat users took to Twitter to express their frustration using the hashtag #snapchatdown over the outage of the photo-sharing app.

Is Snapchat down??

I'm unable to send messages while my story is working fine. #snapchatdown @Snapchat @snapchatsupport — Masam Steve Ephraim (@steve_ephraim) October 9, 2017

The msgs are still not getting through..?

Get your act together Snapchat! ??#snapchatdown — Qandeel (@certifiedwhiner) October 10, 2017

#snapchatDOWN for 90 minutes and people are still asking if it's "just me" — Bethany Olsen (@olsenadventures) October 9, 2017

Snapchat stopped the moment i wanted to confess my love to someone ? #snapchatdown — Aziz's Thoughts (@AzizThoughts) October 9, 2017

Spent half an hour trying to refresh my App Store update only to realise Snapchat is down ? #snapchatdown — Niomi ✨ (@niomi_gillin) October 9, 2017

The Snapchat Support page on Twitter has admitted that its users had complained of having issues with the app, and that they were looking into the problem.