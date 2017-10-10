Snapchat crashed for several hours on Monday, affecting millions of users across the globe, especially in Europe and the United States. The sudden shutdown left thousands of users disappopinted as they could neither receive nor send snaps.
The popular photo-sharing app currently has around 166 million users globally. The outage reportedly took place late on Monday but Snapchat admitted to the issue on Tuesday, which means millions of users could have been left frustrated for hours together.
Many Snapchat users took to Twitter to express their frustration using the hashtag #snapchatdown over the outage of the photo-sharing app.
Snapchat is down!!! I'm freaking out. #snapchatdown— Beahh❤? (@beaamazin) October 9, 2017
Is Snapchat down??— Masam Steve Ephraim (@steve_ephraim) October 9, 2017
I'm unable to send messages while my story is working fine. #snapchatdown @Snapchat @snapchatsupport
The msgs are still not getting through..?— Qandeel (@certifiedwhiner) October 10, 2017
Get your act together Snapchat! ??#snapchatdown
#snapchatDOWN for 90 minutes and people are still asking if it's "just me"— Bethany Olsen (@olsenadventures) October 9, 2017
Snapchat stopped the moment i wanted to confess my love to someone ? #snapchatdown— Aziz's Thoughts (@AzizThoughts) October 9, 2017
Spent half an hour trying to refresh my App Store update only to realise Snapchat is down ? #snapchatdown— Niomi ✨ (@niomi_gillin) October 9, 2017
The Snapchat Support page on Twitter has admitted that its users had complained of having issues with the app, and that they were looking into the problem.
Some Snapchatters are having trouble with Chats. We're looking into it ?— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 9, 2017