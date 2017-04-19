Tovino Thomas' Godha is one of the most anticipated movies in Mollywood. Recently, the makers has released the video of a melody, Aaro Nenjil, from the film, which elicited positive response from the audience.

Watch Aaro Nenjil video song || Interview with Tovino Thomas

Now, team Godha has come up with an initiative to give aspiring singers a chance to be part of the upcoming movie. Director Basil Joseph and music composer Shaan Rahman revealed the good news through a recent live video on Facebook.

The karoke of Aaro Nenjil song will be uploaded on Smule on Godha's official account at 5 pm, and the music composer has requested singers to croon the song and share the video on social media. The best singer will get an opportunity to sing in Godha. Aaro Nenjil is originally rendered by Gowry Lekshmi. Manu Manjith has penned the lyrics for the song.

Godha, a wrestling based movie, also stars Renji Panicker, Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi, Aju Varghese, Parvathy T, Mammukkoya, Baiju, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Sreejith Ravi and Kottayam Pradeep in significant roles. The movie's official trailer, released on April 15, has been opened to fabulous response, and is trending on the fifth position on YouTube India at the time of reporting with over 1.4 million views. Godha is scheduled to hit the screens on May 12.

