Electronic cigarette or e-cigarette was generally considered to have lesser health risk as compared to normal cigarettes. The odour-free vaping device, however, contains nicotine and a recent study claimed that it could increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Dr Magnus Lundback, of the Danderyd University Hospital, Karolinska Institute, said: "The number of e-cigarette users has increased dramatically in the last few years. E-cigarettes are regarded by the general public as almost harmless."

The vaping devices that contain the stimulant can harden the arteries and also increase blood pressure and heart rate, the study revealed.

According to metro.co.uk, the scientists in Stockholm studied 15 healthy volunteers who took part in the experiment and have not used e-cigarettes before. The scientists found out that 30 minutes after smoking the e-cigarettes containing nicotine, there was a significant rise in blood pressure, heart rate as well as arterial stiffness in the volunteers.

However, there was no such effect in the other volunteers who smoked e-cigarettes without nicotine.

"The results are preliminary, but in this study, we found there was a significant increase in heart rate and blood pressure in the volunteers who were exposed to e-cigarettes containing nicotine. Arterial stiffness increased around three-fold in those who were exposed to nicotine containing e-cigarettes compared to the nicotine-free group," Dr Magnus Lundback noted.

The marketing of the e-cigarettes is done in a way that people believe that it is not only harmless but will also help them to quit smoking tobacco cigarettes.

Dr Magnus Lundback mentioning the same stated: "However, the safety of e-cigarettes is debated, and a growing body of evidence is suggesting several adverse health effects."

Though, after effects that were seen visible in the test were temporary, there are chances of permanent effects if e-cigarettes with nicotine are used for a long term.