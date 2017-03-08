The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally spoken up on the DRS cheat-gate incident involving Australia skipper Steve Smith, and in a stunning twist, has stated that they won't take any action against either Smith or India skipper Virat Kohli.

Watch the video of Steve Smith cheating during the Bengaluru Test.

"The ICC has confirmed that no charges have been laid against any player under the ICC Code of Conduct following the second Test match between India and Australia in Bengaluru," a statement from the international cricket board, on Wednesday, mentioned.

"Specifically in relation to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, the ICC has considered both incidents in the context of this match and concluded it will be taking no further action against either player," it added.

The lenient stance from the ICC has not at all gone down well with the Indian cricket fans, who have taken to social media to mention their disappointment of not penalising Smith for his antics.

ICC CEO Dave Richardson, however, preferred to just mention that all the on-field action -- from Smith's 'brain fade' to Kohli's loss of temper -- was a result of the cricket match's high intensity.

"We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match," Richardson said.

"We would encourage both teams to focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week. Ahead of that, the match referee will bring both captains together to remind them of their responsibilities to the game," he added.

The four-match Test series between India and Australia is levelled 1-1 and all eyes now remain on the third Test match, starting on March 16.