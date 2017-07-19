It was all smiles for top Indian athlete Manpreet Kaur after putting in a wonderful effort during the recently concluded Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, where she clinched gold. But, it has all come crashing down for the shot-putter, who has failed a dope test for a stimulant -- Dimethylbutylamine.

She failed an in-competition test during the Federation Cup.

"Manpreet has tested positive in a test conducted during the Federation Cup in June. Her urine sample has been found to have stimulant Dimethylbutylamine. We have been notified by NADA about this last night," an Athletics Federation of India official told PTI.

This could have major implications on the gold medal, which she won in Bhubaneswar. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, she will have to face National Anti-Doping Agency, and if Kaur fails to prove her innocence, the athlete could be stripped off the gold medal.

This does not send a good signal to other athletes of the country as Kaur has also already qualified for World Athletics Championship next month in London.

However, reports suggest that Kaur will still be able to represent India in the world championship as the said stimulant Dimethylbutylamine comes under the unspecified category of WADA.