After launching Sachin Tendulkar-inspired srt.phone, Smartron shifted its focus to providing IoT solutions, but that doesn't mean it's the end of its smartphone line. The slowly-growing portfolio of smartphones by Smartron will soon have a new addition to compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung and others in the budget segment.

Smartron t.phone was met with fierce competition when it was launched for Rs 22,999 last year. The company then released the srt.phone for Rs 12,999 and it looks like the company is willing to go further down on the pricing. How about a smartphone that's priced below Rs 9,000? That's the plan, at least until there's something otherwise.

According to Gizbot sources, Smartron is planning to unveil a new smartphone called Tphone P in India on January 18, which will have a competitive price tag and compelling features.

"The new smartphone will have 5000mAH battery, metal body along with 32 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128 GB. The company is expected to launch the new smartphone on January 18," the publication quoted anonymous company sources as saying.

In addition, the upcoming Tphone P is going to be available exclusively on Flipkart, the report states.

Even though Smartron's smartphone journey hasn't been quite favourable, it's undivided focus on IoT has shown promising prospect. The company's tronX – AI-powered IoT platform and a type of next-gen OS designed to run on a wide range of devices, sensors, vehicles, and systems, put India at the forefront of a niche technology.

Smartron's tronX comprises of four main verticals – tronX Personal, tronX Health, tronX Home and tronX Infra. Collectively, they enhance IoT experience by delivering personalised experience in shopping, travel, health, communication, security, monitoring and management.

"Smartron has been working for more than two years on creating a new connected ecosystem fueled by AI +IoT and tronX is at the core of this brave new world. We are proud and excited to unveil tronX today, a first of its kind AI-powered IoT platform and a kind of next gen OS designed to run seamlessly across a wide range of devices, sensors, vehicles and systems," Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron, had said at the time of launch.

Smartron is also likely to bring new updates and offer users access to a wider range of smart and personalised experiences and services. The company is also looking to partner with other brands to design and engineer products, the report added.