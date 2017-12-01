Many technology companies will showcase their new products and smart gadgets at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES 2018), and some smartphone makers like Samsung, Sony and LG are also expected to take part in the event.

Samsung Galaxy S9, LG G7 and Sony's ultimate flagship of the Xperia series are few devices that are expected to be unveiled at the event which is to be held between January 9, 2018, to January 12, 2018.

Here are the smartphones expected to be announced at the CES 2018:

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung has the tradition of unveiling its flagship (Galaxy S series) in February before releasing it to the market in the following month but reports have claimed that it will be different this time: the handsets will be announced at the upcoming CES 2018 which is in January. However, it is not confirmed yet.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to sport a 5.8-inch (5.77-inch to be precise) Infinity Display, a 6.2-inch Infinity Display (6.22-inch to be precise) respectively and also share other key specifications like Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, 4GB/6GB RAM, and dual camera.

Sony Xperia flagship

Sony has the tradition of announcing new products at the CES every year, and 2018 may not be an exception. The Japanese company is likely to announce its flagship, the successor of Xperia XZ1. Nothing has been leaked on the upcoming handset but stray reports have claimed that it could come with a new design besides feature upgrades from its predecessor.

LG G7

LG launched its flagship G6 at this year's Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain. However, it is reported that the company will host a media event on January 8, 2018, a day before the main event kicks off, sparking off speculations that the G7 could be announced at the event. However, it is not confirmed yet.