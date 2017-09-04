Price could decide the fate of a product in developing and price-sensitive markets like India. This is why almost all smartphone manufacturing companies are trying to woo consumers in these countries by offering feature-rich devices at reasonable prices.

You may ask why so much focus in developing economies and not in developed economies; well the fact is that smartphone market in the former has good scope for growth while it is saturated in the former. So, it doesn't come as a surprise to see dozens of budget and mid-budget smartphones from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Lenovo K8 Note, to Micromax Canvas Infinity currently available for purchase in Indian market.

Well, Indian consumers have the luxury of choosing the handset of their choice from a long line of smartphones but it can confuse some. So, here we bring you a select few that you can buy in September 2017. It may be mentioned that Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a few months old but it has made it to the list as it has done incredibly well in India, selling more than five million units in the first half of the year, and the best selling smartphone in the second quarter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications & price

Price: Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model

Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage model

Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage model

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size

5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field

Battery: 4,100mAh

Micromax Canvas Infinity specifications & price

Price: Rs 9,999

Display: 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB (expandable up to128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, 1/3" sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size

16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash

Battery: 2900mAh

Motorola Moto G5S Plus specifications & price

Price: Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model

Display: 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video

8MP front camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and beautification mode

Battery: 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging

Lenovo K8 Note specifications & price

Price: Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage

Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: MediaTek Helio X23

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash

13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view

Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W Turbo charger

Nokia 6 specifications & price

Price: Rs 14,999

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3/GB/4GB RAM

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size

8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast battery charging technology