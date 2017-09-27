There are dozens of budget smartphones currently available for purchase in the Indian market. Almost all the major mobile phone manufacturers are trying to make their presence felt in India by selling feature-rich smartphones at an aggressive price, knowing the ever-growing market nature of the country.

If you are one of those planning to buy a budget smartphone priced under Rs 15,000 or somewhere around the price category, you may consider handsets, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, Moto G5s Plus, Huawei Honor 6X and Nokia 6 among others.

Here are key specifications and pricing of smartphones you can buy in India in September:

Xiaomi Mi A1

Price: Rs 14,999

Display: 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Camera: dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash

5MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,080mAh with fast charging technology

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Price: Rs 15,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Display: 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos

8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Battery: 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Price: Rs 9,999 (2GB RAM + 32GB storage), Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage), Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM+64GB storage)

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size

5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field

Battery: 4,100mAh

Nokia 6

Price: Rs 14,999

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3/GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size

8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology

Huawei Honor 6X

Price: Rs 11,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage), Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM+64GB storage)

Display: 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655

Operating system: Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection

8MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,340mAh