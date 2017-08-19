Indian consumers have the luxury of choosing smartphone from a long list – thanks to stiff competition amongst mobile manufacturing companies to find a foothold in the country. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 may be the most popular smartphone in India in the previous quarter but the recently released Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 5 and Micromax Selfie 2 may give the existing under Rs 15,000 smartphones a run for their money.

There are dozens of budget smartphones currently available in the Indian market but here are some of the most impressive ones you can buy in August 2017:

Lenovo K8 Note

The device was released into the Indian market this week. It comes in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage model for Rs. 12,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant for Rs. 13,999. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Mediatek Helio X23 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, storage expandable up to 128GB via micrdSD card, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger. In terms of camera, it has a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view.

Nokia 5

Priced at Rs 12,899, the handset was released in India this week. It has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a a 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

Micromax Selfie 2

The device was launched in India this month and it is currently available at Rs 10,850 on Amazon India. It has a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3 GHz, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh Battery. As for the camera, the handset mounts a 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real time Bokeh effect, wide angle, one touch shot and face beauty mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Priced at at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB, over five million units of the device has reportedly being sold in India so far. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, runs Android Marshmallow operating system, and comes packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Moto G5 Plus

The device is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB storage model (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and houses a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology. Interms of camera, it has a 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Huawei Honor 6X

The handset is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant, and both the models come with expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, runs an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and houses a 3,340mAh battery.

The device also mounts a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.

Moto G4 Plus

The device comes in two variants -- 2GB RAM+16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) variant priced at Rs 10,499 and 3GB RAM+32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) priced at Rs 13,699. It features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, a 5MP camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charger.