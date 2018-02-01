Xiaomi Mi A1, review, camera, dual-camera shot
Xiaomi Mi A1 first impression: Premium Android One phone we've been long craving for

The Indian smartphone market is full of budget and mid-budget smartphones from all major manufacturers. Not many impressive handsets were launched in the last few months, but there are still enough feature-rich devices, like Xiaomi Mi A1, the Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Honor 7X and Coolpad Cool Play 6 that are worth your money.

Here are details of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy in February 2018:

Xiaomi Mi A1

Current price: Rs 13,999

Display: 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB ROM storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash

5MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,080mAh with fast charging technology

Huaweu, Honor 7X, review, design, build quality, performance, battery life, India launch, first impression
Honor 7X comes with almost all the features, budget conscious consumers look for, in an ideal mid-range phone and doesn't burn a deep hole in their pocket.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Honor 7X

Current price: Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.93-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (407 ppi pixel density)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659

Operating system: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB/128GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 16MP + 2MP main camera with ½.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and LED flash

8MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,340mAh

Honor 9 Lite
Honor 9 Lite as seen on official websiteHonor

Honor 9 Lite

Current price: Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.65-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (428 ppi pixel density)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659

Operating system: Android 8.0 Oreo

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 13MP + 2MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash

Dual 13MP + 2MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as seen on Mi website
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as seen on Mi websiteXiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Current price: Rs 8,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size

5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field

Battery: 4,100mAh

Oppo A83
Oppo A83 as seen on its official websiteOppo

Oppo A83

Current price: Rs 13,990

Display: 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 720x1,440 pixels (282 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash

8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3,180mAh

Coolpad Cool Play 6
Coolpad Cool Play 6 as seen on Amazon IndiaAmazon India

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Current price: Rs 14,999

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB internal memory

Camera: Dual 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm

Battery: 4,060mAh

Moto G5 Plus as seen on its official website
Moto G5 Plus as seen on its official websiteMotorola

Moto G5 Plus

Current price: Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant

Display: 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB ROM storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama

5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime as seen on its official siteSamsung

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime

Current price: Rs 12,990 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 14,990 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch FHD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Exynos 7870

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with f1.9 aperture, auto focus, rear flash

13MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,300mAh

Lenovo K8 Note as seen on the company's official website
Lenovo K8 Note as seen on the company's official websiteLenovo

Lenovo K8 Note

Current price: Rs 11,600 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 12,689 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch FHD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Mediatek Helio X23

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash

13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view

Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W Turbo charger