The Indian smartphone market is full of budget and mid-budget smartphones from all major manufacturers. Not many impressive handsets were launched in the last few months, but there are still enough feature-rich devices, like Xiaomi Mi A1, the Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Honor 7X and Coolpad Cool Play 6 that are worth your money.

Here are details of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy in February 2018:

Xiaomi Mi A1

Current price: Rs 13,999

Display: 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB ROM storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash

5MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,080mAh with fast charging technology

Honor 7X

Current price: Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.93-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (407 ppi pixel density)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659

Operating system: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB/128GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 16MP + 2MP main camera with ½.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and LED flash

8MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,340mAh

Honor 9 Lite

Current price: Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.65-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (428 ppi pixel density)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659

Operating system: Android 8.0 Oreo

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 13MP + 2MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash

Dual 13MP + 2MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Current price: Rs 8,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size

5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field

Battery: 4,100mAh

Oppo A83

Current price: Rs 13,990

Display: 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 720x1,440 pixels (282 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash

8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3,180mAh

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Current price: Rs 14,999

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB internal memory

Camera: Dual 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm

Battery: 4,060mAh

Moto G5 Plus

Current price: Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant

Display: 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB ROM storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama

5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime

Current price: Rs 12,990 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 14,990 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch FHD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Exynos 7870

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with f1.9 aperture, auto focus, rear flash

13MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,300mAh

Lenovo K8 Note

Current price: Rs 11,600 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 12,689 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch FHD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Mediatek Helio X23

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash

13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view

Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W Turbo charger