India has become the centre of attraction for mobile-phone makers because of its ever-growing smartphone market when most of the developed economies have reached a saturation point. There are scores of budget smartphones currently available in the Indian market and the list will keep getting longer, as all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) try to a foothold on the country.

A few budget smartphones like Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Micromax Selfie 2 have already been released in India this month (August), and the Moto G5s Plus is scheduled to be launched before it comes to end. So, Indian consumers will have more smartphones to choose from.

Here are details of budget and mid-range smartphones released in India in August 2017:

Lenovo K8 Note

It was released in India last week at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB storage with both variants expandable up to 128GB via micrdSD card. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), houses a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger, powered by a Mediatek Helio X23 processor, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The device also mounts a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

The device is set to be launched in India at 12 pm on August 29. It is priced at €299 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant in Europe, so it could be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pxel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The device also features a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of camera, the handset has a dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, colour balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, and an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and beautification mode.

Nokia 6

HMD Global released the handset in India this week. Priced at Rs 14,999, it is available via flash sale on Amazon India and sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android Nougat operating system, a 3/GB/4GB RAM a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

Micromax Selfie 2

The device was released earlier this month at Rs 10,850. It features a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card and a 3,000mAh Battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real time Bokeh effect, wide angle, one touch shot and face beauty mode.

Nokia 5

The device was launched in India last week at at Rs 12,899. It features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. It also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.