Whenever a new smartphone is launched, its camera quality and specifications get much attention. For any smartphone-buyer, having the best camera features is one of the strongest reasons to go for it.

Undoubtedly, these days smartphones are equipped with the best front and rear cameras. Which is the best camera phone falling in your price bracket? If you are a photography enthusiast and if you have a budget limit of Rs 20,000, these are the 10 best camera phones you should consider.

1. Lenovo K8 Note (Venom Black, 64GB)

Decent 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras

13MP front camera with LED flash

Lenovo's under-15,000-segment smartphone in the K8 series, Lenovo K8 Note packs dual rear cameras, pairing a 13MP primary sensor with a 5MP secondary sensor. The front camera is a 13MP sensor with LED flash. The cameras capture the colors accurately and give a perfect bokeh effect.

M.R.P.: 13,999.00 | Price: 12,999.00

2. Moto G5s Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB)

Pixel-perfect 12MP rear camera

5MP front camera with CMOS image sensor

The smartphone has a brilliant 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash for taking images in the low-light conditions, thanks to its f/1.7 aperture. Its Dual Autofocus Pixels feature lets you focus in a blink. The 5MP front camera has an f/2.2 aperture.

M.R.P.: 16,999.00 | Price: 14,999.00

3. Nokia 6 (Matte Black, 32GB)

16MP PDAF rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP selfie snapper

Iconic brand Nokia brings a high-spec handset in the market with advanced camera features. The smartphone boasts a 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, and an 8MP front camera — both have f/2.0 aperture. Its dual-tone flash helps low-light captures with adequate illumination.

M.R.P.: 17,199.00 | Price: 14,999.00

4. Honor 7X (Blue, 32GB)

Impressive 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera

8MP secondary camera

Huawei delivers a strong camera app in its Honor 7X smartphone. Accompanied by an 8MP front shooter, Honor 7X also features a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera with LED flash for crystal clear, vivid images.

Price: 12,999.00

5. Oppo F5 (Gold, 32GB)

Excellent selfies with 20MP front camera

PDAF 16MP rear camera

Selfie expert Oppo brings the best camera phone for clicking pictures, especially selfies. The smartphone is equipped with a 20MP selfie shooter and a 16MP rear camera with LED flash. Its colocolorroduction technology enhances the images.

M.R.P.: 20,990.00 | Price: 19,990.00

6. Vivo V5 Plus (Gold, 64GB)

Picture perfect 20MP + 8MP dual front camera

16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture

Another selfie smartphone, Vivo V5 Plus, boasts a dual front camera for perfect selfies. At the front, it carries 20MP + 8MP sensors for detailed images. The 16MP sensor at the rear also captures fairly good images with LED flash.

M.R.P.: 25,990.00 | Price: 19,990.00

7. Samsung Galaxy On Max (Gold, 32 GB)

13MP primary camera with LED flash

Front camera with 13MP sensor

Positioned among the best smartphone manufacturers, Samsung brings the best camera phone with its Samsung Galaxy On Max. Equipped with 13MP cameras at the rear and front, the Galaxy On Max ensures a strong camera performance with vivid images.

M.R.P.: 16,900.00 | Price: 13,900.00

8. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64GB)

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera for vivid selfies

Samsung helps you take your photography to the next level with this one. The Galaxy J7 Pro packs a 13MP camera at the rear and a 13MP camera at the front. The primary camera with f/1.7 aperture provides detailed images even in the low-light conditions.

M.R.P.: 22,300.00 | Price: 19,990.00

9. Infinix Zero 5 Pro (Black, 128 GB)

Dual rear camera with 12MP + 13MP sensors

16MP selfie shooter

In the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, Infinix brings a smartphone with excellent camera features. The powerful smartphone Infinix Zero 5 Pro houses a 12MP wide-angle primary lens and a 13MP telephoto lens at the back, while keeping a strong 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Price: 19,999.00

10. Honor 9i (Graphite Black, 64 GB)

16MP + 2MP dual rear camera

13MP + 2MP front camera

Huawei has hit the smartphone market with some good phones in the past years. With regard to the camera, its Honor 9i combines dual cameras at the back and front, which is extremely good for photography enthusiasts. The 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera and 13MP + 2MP front camera capture in-depth images.

M.R.P.: 19,999.00 | Price: 17,999.00

