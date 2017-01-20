- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Small moth named after Donald Trump
A small moth with a yellowish-white coif of scales has been named after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in honour of his signature hairdo. The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is a new species, named by evolutionary biologist Vazrick Nazari, and is distinguished by the yellowish-white scales on the head of the adult moth.
