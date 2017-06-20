American actress Laura Marano said: "Chilling out on the bed in your hotel room watching television, while wearing your own pajamas, is sometimes the best part of a vacation." And this vacation would probably be even better if you had gold woven bed sheets to cuddle in. Sounds strange, isn't it? Not so much if you are staying at the Townhouse Galleria in Milan, Italy.

The 46-room exquisite hotel has introduced its 24-karat gold bedsheets for its guests staying at the Seven Stars Octagon Presidential Suite. The idea of the gold sheets was conceived by Alessandro Rosso Dubai, designed by Federico Buccellati and made by Piana Clerico 1582.

The precious sheets are made of a fabric woven with 24 Carat Gold (40%) and extremely valuable silk yarns. The linen comes in a set of one bottom sheet, four pillowcases, and one duvet cover, according to the hotel's website.

And if you thought the gold bed linen was just for style and luxury, Townhouse Galleria doesn't think so. It says that the bedsheet has a protective effect, increases the person's self-esteem, courage, and willpower and also brings positive feelings in them.

If you do want a set of your own – you can't steal them as the suite is guarded by a 24-hour security service – you will have to shell out €200,000 (about $293,878).

Have you ever experiencde to #SleepinGold? ✨? From 15th of May, you can book our Presidential Suite and join us as the 1st hotel in the World where to sleep in 24carat sheets. #TheTHLife #AlessandroRossoDubai #Dubai #UAE #?? A post shared by TownHouse Galleria, Milan (@townhousegalleria) on May 13, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

The suite, which according to the hotel's website, is a perfect urban retreat that boasts an impeccable design, spacious layout and every amenity anyone could wish for, comes for €5,492.70 a night. The suite features a large wardrobe, hypoallergenic and anatomic pillows, baby cot and baby-changing mat, baby toiletries, Lavazza Espresso machine, and in-room coiffeur and spa services apart from the usual Wi-Fi services, television, hair dryer and the likes.