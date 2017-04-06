West Ham manager Slaven Bilic admitted his side are in the relegation scrap after their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on 5 April. West Ham have gone five games in a row, allowing teams beneath them in the Premiere League to catch up.
Slaven Bilic says West Ham vs Swansea vital after Arsenal loss
- April 6, 2017 17:36 IST
