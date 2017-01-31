Slaven Bilić wishes Dimitri Payet luck on his Marseille move

  • January 31, 2017 19:40 IST
    By Hayters
Slaven Bilic has wished former West Ham player Dimitri Payet luck after he rejoined Marseille for £25m. At the start of January, Bilic announced that Payet did not wish to play for the club any more. The Hammers insisted they did not want to sell Payet, rejecting two bids from Marseille, before Bilic approved the sale in the interest of squad unity.
