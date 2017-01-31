- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Slaven Bilić wishes Dimitri Payet luck on his Marseille move
Slaven Bilic has wished former West Ham player Dimitri Payet luck after he rejoined Marseille for £25m. At the start of January, Bilic announced that Payet did not wish to play for the club any more. The Hammers insisted they did not want to sell Payet, rejecting two bids from Marseille, before Bilic approved the sale in the interest of squad unity.
Most popular