Controversial Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is again in news for the wrong reasons. A video came up on the internet that shows him slapping a party worker during a rally on Tuesday.

Balakrishna was out on a political rally at Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh. A party worker accidentally pushed the actor during the rally, following which he slapped him. Someone recorded the incident on camera from a building.

The video went viral and kick-started a heated discussion on social media. This is not the first time that Balakrishna assaulted someone publicly. The Telugu Desam Party leader is known as a serial offender.

Earlier, the 57-year-old star had made headlines for slapping his assistant at the launch of his 102nd movie.

If that was not enough, Balakrishna had also slapped a fan when the latter tried to garland him, and in the bid accidentally fell on the actor.

That incident was also recorded on camera, following which strong reactions poured in on social media.

Twitterati had vehemently criticised his behaviour and had called him names too. Some had given him the nickname "bullykrishna".

This latest incident of Balakrishna's slapping a party worker got strong reactions from people on Twitter. Check the video and some of the reactions:

Yes, he did it again. Hero n #AP #TDP MLA Balakrishna slapped his fan at Hindupur pic.twitter.com/TLkVvJpIde — kavitha Rao (@iamKavithaRao) October 3, 2017

sasi‏ @Iam_sasi24: #Balakrishna sir ur just MLA not god or something wen u can't treat ppl who touch u by mistake ur not fit to be MLA. Learn from young gen

Kickass‏ @Kickass600: #balakrishna sir first learn how to behave with fans.#ntr fans don't encourage this type of silly things.

revathi‏ @revathitweets: #SerialSlapper that is what he is! #Balakrishna #Tollywood

@kpani‏ @tkphani: What #Balakrishna doing nowdays....really sad that he is beating his own fans like

Aashish‏ @Ashi_IndiaToday: Who else but #Balaiyya !! @JaiTDP MLA #Balakrishna is turning into a serous offender, slapping fans/supporters now and again.

Paul C Oommen‏ @Paul_Oommen: No end to this rash TDP MLA's rash, rude behavior? Actor #Balakrishna slaps yet another fan in #Hindupur in #AndhraPradesh